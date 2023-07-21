Rebuilding Together assisting Arcadia residents for Hurricane season

A collection of items necessary to survive in the aftermath of a hurricane. Credit: Shutterstock via CBS Miami (CBS4).

Hurricane season is here, and the time to prepare is now.

Rebuilding Together is stepping up to assist Arcadia residents get ready for potential storms.

On Monday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, they will host a distribution event to provide essential items that will aid residents in their hurricane preparedness efforts.

Residents are encouraged to come out to receive much-needed supplies and valuable resources to safeguard their homes.

Rebuilding Together will be giving out:

Tarps

Flashlights

Batteries

Shelter at Home Recovery Continuation application information

Flyers from Rebuilding Together with checklists and tips to make homes more hurricane resilient.

All supplies will be handed out in five-gallon Home Depot buckets donated by the company. Supplies will be handed out on a first-come first-served basis until they are gone.

It will be located at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church at 108 South Orange Ave.