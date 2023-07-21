Judge sets Florida trial date in Trump documents case for May 20, 2024

Credit: CBS

The federal judge in Florida overseeing the Justice Department’s case against former President Donald Trump over his alleged mishandling of sensitive government documents has set a date for his trial to begin in May 2024.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon said in a seven-page order Friday that the trial will begin on May 20, 2024, at the courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida, where she sits. The Justice Department had requested the trial start by mid-December, but Trump’s legal team pushed back, arguing instead for the proceedings to begin after the 2024 presidential election.

“The Court will be faced with extensive pre-trial motion practice on a diverse number of legal and factual issues, all in connection with a 38-count indictment,” Cannon wrote.

