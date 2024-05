This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

There is a warrant for Jarett Cobb‘s arrest for failing to appear on “robbery by sudden snatching” charges in court. SWFL Crime Stoppers told WINK News that Cobb is a repeat offender with 12 previous bookings for charges of theft, property damage, drugs, battery, resisting, and aggravated battery on a pregnant victim.

He has several tattoos – “In God We Trust” on his right arm, the name Nessa inked on his neck, a cross and a teardrop on his face, and a skull with flames on his left arm.

Karen Kristin Godzina has a warrant for her arrest as well. She’s wanted in Collier County for failure to appear on a drug-related charge. Deputies said she was known to travel between Immokalee, East Naples, and Sarasota.

Jokeem Williams rounds out this week’s Most Wanted. This repeat offender has a warrant out related to drug charges. Williams was last known to live in central Fort Myers; investigators believe he is still in the area.

He has tattoos: the words Star City on his right hand and the name Tiffany with a rose on his right arm. Upon his arrest, he will be held without bond.

If you have seen them, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.