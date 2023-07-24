Woman sought after 2 Lehigh Acres hit-and-runs in 2 different cars

A woman, who was caught on camera, is being sought after witnesses said she was responsible for two separate crashes in Lehigh Acres, one of which left someone injured.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers are searching for 33-year-old Amber Jean Tremblay, who could face charges of leaving the scene of a crash with serious injuries and driving with a suspended license (third offense).

The first crash occurred just after 5:30 p.m., Sunday, near Grafton Street and Harvest Avenue, while the second was at the El Gran Taco Loco food truck, off Eighth Street.

According to FHP, Tremblay was traveling north on Harvest Avenue, north of Grafton Street, in a black Dodge Challenger. A four-wheel ATV driven by a 27-year-old Cape Coral man was traveling north on the dirt shoulder of Harvest Avenue.

The ATV attempted to make a U-turn and entered the northbound lane of Harvest Avenue. The Challenger T-boned the left side of the ATV, throwing the man from the vehicle. He sustained serious injuries and was transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center.

A black Dodge Challenger driven by Amber Jean Tremblay before a Lehigh Acres hit-and-run, Sunday, July 23, 2023. Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

Tremblay exited the Challenger and fled the scene in another vehicle.

One witness told WINK News he stopped her from getting back in the Challenger before she found another car and got into another crash.

“Probably 60 to 80 mph straight down this road, and this guy’s about to turn right here from the road, and she hits him; this guy flies out of the road… I know him personally, and you can see the blood spots,” said Marikarla Rodriguez Dominguez, who saw the entire crash. “That was insane. It was like she was playing a video game, like GTA in real life. It was crazy.”

FHP confirms the driver was connected to both crashes. Workers at the Taco Loco food truck said the woman recorded at the first crash was the one who tried to get into their truck around the same time.

Amber Jean Tremblay beside a black Dodge Challenger. Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

“She had gone inside there and everything, and they told her, ‘Hey, get her out of there,'” Rodriguez Dominguez said. “She just hit somebody, and she could have killed him, so they threw her out of the taco trailer.”

A witness also told WINK the suspect arrived in a black Dodge Challenger and left in a white Honda, which was the vehicle at the second crash scene.

“There could have been kids,” Rodriguez Dominguez said. “She just didn’t care.”

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information on Tremblay’s whereabouts can contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or call *FHP (*347).