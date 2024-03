A recent trend of unsolved hit-and-runs is keeping Southwest Florida law enforcement busy.

A truck impounded suspected of hitting a man on a bicycle and leaving him on Oil Well Road to die.

A U-Haul terrorized a neighborhood, plowed through a fence and tore up Cape Coral backyards, knocking out power poles.

Then, on Thursday night, a man on a motorcycle lost his life. Florida Highway Patrol says the 54-year-old was hit and killed by a driver in Lehigh Acres.

FHP has not released the make or model of the vehicle that fled the crash scene. Troopers say the driver hit two people who were riding on a motorcycle.

Following the crash, the man was killed, and his passenger was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for her severe injuries.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of 40th Street Southwest and Rena Avenue South in Lehigh Acres.

Orange spray paint is on the road from the investigation, and caution tape was found from when the road was blocked off.

WINK News spoke with FHP Lt. Greg Bueno about the driver who fled.

“Rather than staying on scene, rather than calling 911, which could potentially save someone’s life, fled the scene,” said Bueno, “and that’s problematic for many reasons, but when we go to a traffic crash scene, we expect to see all the parts and participants there, and it obviously makes our job harder.”

FHP says the passenger is now in stable condition.

If you have any information on any of these hit-and-runs, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.