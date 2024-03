Power poles were left knocked down, a fence was left ruined and backyards were torn up all without anyone getting what unfolded on camera.

WINK News returned to the scene Tuesday where neighbors said a U-Haul crashed into power poles and took out a woman’s fence.

The truck allegedly took off on Kismet Parkway in Cape Coral, forsaking the neighborhood without power.

The U-Haul box truck pulled off Kismet Parkway, plowing through the homeowner’s fence before taking down the pole and transformer.

A nearby neighbor told WINK News the truck must have peeled off, taking down her mailbox and somehow missing one telephone pole after bulldozing over several others.

Tuesday afternoon, the search is in high gear for the U-Haul driver without the help of any video, making circumstances considerably more challenging for the Cape Coral Police Department.

Fortunately, Susan Fisher was in her Cape Coral home around 3:30 p.m. on Monday when neighbors say the U-Haul rammed through her fence, knocking over three power poles and sped away.

“I just keep hearing the noise. From him hitting everything. It sounded like a bomb went off,” said Fisher.

The crash shut off all the neighborhood lights. Fisher didn’t see the U-Haul, but her next-door neighbor did and said it looked something like a 26-foot box truck.

“There has to be a lot of damage to this U-Haul truck,” said Fisher, “or he must have gotten hurt, or it’s got to have a broken windshield or something. I don’t know why he just kept hitting things.”

Fisher called a local U-Haul, but they didn’t know anything about one of the company’s trucks that was involved in a disturbance.

One homeowner whose mailbox was struck by a falling wire had a camera pointed right at the truck’s path and didn’t catch anything.

WINK News went to a 7-Eleven at the end of the road. After reviewing their camera footage, they didn’t have any video of the truck.

“This looks like it was intentional, and he needs to turn himself in. He has turned my life upside down,” said Fisher.

Fisher is a snowbird who will leave in a few days. She faces having to deal with her fence, electric and Century Link in addition to an ongoing battle with an insurance company because of Hurricane Ian.

Fisher explained that people cut through her backyard all the time to avoid traffic from construction on Kismet Parkway.

If you see a large, damaged U-Haul, 26-foot box truck, call the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223.