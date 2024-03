An entire street in Cape Coral has no power after a U-Haul crashed into more than one power pole and took out a woman’s fence.

The craziest part is that the driver took off. They just left all of that damage behind on Kismet Parkway.

Police are still investigating, so we don’t know for sure why the driver ended up on the road and if the driver lost control, but the homeowner said people cut through her backyard all the time on Kismet Parkway ever since major construction started on it because they don’t want to sit in the resulting traffic.

Susan Fischer said it was only a matter of time, but that doesn’t make this any less painful.

It all started when she heard a noise a few hours prior.

“All of a sudden, I heard this huge boom, and I thought somebody had hit the house or maybe there was another airplane crash, so I looked out the front window. I didn’t see anything, and I came and looked out the back, and I said, ‘What are these poles laying around?’ And I realized it’s my fence, and then I noticed all the telephone poles down, and my neighbor came over and said he saw a box truck, a U-Haul truck, come through our backyards,” Fischer said.

A witnessing neighbor said the driver didn’t just come through the backyards. He plowed through them, knocking down multiple power poles in the process.

“They said the poles flew like 50 miles an hour,” Fischer said.

She said that nobody on her street has any electricity.

Neighbors say he drove off as quickly as he drove in, leaving the wreckage behind him.

“We’re still dealing with the Ian claim that hasn’t been satisfied yet. Then we have to deal with this, too, on top of all the bills we already have. It’s tough,” Fischer said.

Lee County Electric Cooperative has been on the scene ever since, and they told Fischer they’re prepared to work through the night to get power back to this neighborhood if they have to.

Meanwhile, police are still looking for the person who did this, so if you happen to see a U-Haul box truck with damage that you think could have been involved, be sure to contact them.