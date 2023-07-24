Alamo Drafthouse Naples replacing Silverspot with its first Florida cinema

BARBIE advance screening with Fons PR at The Alamo Drafthouse Mueller in Austin, Texas. / Photo by www.hlkfotos.com

After permanently closing Sunday night, the movie screens at Silverspot Cinema in North Naples will remain dark for about five months as Alamo Drafthouse readies to open its first Florida location at Mercato.

Alamo, an Austin, Texas-based cinema-eatery, plans to have the former Silverspot space fully converted and open to guests by early 2024, targeting the holiday season at the end of this year. Updates to the theater will include premium, reclining leather seats, a revamped bar experience and a theme celebrating cinema’s greatest golf films, Alamo reports.

