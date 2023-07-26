Lake Suzy man guilty of dealing meth in Charlotte County

Timothy Mace, 48. Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

A Lake Suzy man has been found guilty of selling methamphetamine to Charlotte County deputies during an undercover investigation.

Timothy Joseph Mace, 48, was found guilty as charged with the sale or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent, and transportation of drug paraphernalia. The jury returned the guilty verdict after a two-day trial in Charlotte County.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, the crime happened on Aug. 30, 2019, when Mace sold drugs to a confidential informant during an undercover drug operation by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Mace arranged to meet the person behind a liquor store and then had them come to his home. While there, Mace sold the informant a baggie of meth weighing 1.2 grams. He was later arrested.

Mace’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 1.