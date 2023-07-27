130-mph, 54-mile chase on I-75 leads to 3 arrests in Collier County

mugshots of Gustavo Adolfo Sosa, 21; Michael William Antunez, 20; and Richard Segarra, 21. CREDIT: COLLIER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Three suspects from Miami were arrested after leading Collier County deputies on a 54-mile chase down Interstate 75 that reached speeds of 130 mph.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Gustavo Adolfa Sosa, 21; Michael William Antunez, 20; and Richard Segarra, 21, all face multiple felony charges.

Sosa, the driver, faces a charge of fleeing and eluding, while Antunez and Segarra face charges of grand theft, among other felonies.

A witness called CCSO to report sounds of a saw cutting metal from a vehicle around the 100 block of Bedzel Circle, a sound typically associated with catalytic converter theft.

The witness also mentioned seeing several people dressed in black drive away in a white BMW.

Deputies tried to pull over the BMW on Beck Boulevard, but the driver sped up toward I-75. At one point, Sosa was driving at 130 mph on the highway while weaving between other cars.

Using stop sticks, Florida Highway Patrol troopers slowed the BMW near mile marker 64, around Big Cypress National Preserve. The pursuit ended after the BMW stopped at a rest area at mile marker 63.

The pursuit went for 54 miles before all three suspects were arrested and taken into custody.

Deputies discovered around 10 catalytic converters in the BMW, along with multiple pairs of gloves and a red saw blade.

Some of the cut catalytic converters belonged to Toyota Tacomas and Tundras. These cars are commonly targeted for catalytic converter theft because they uniquely come with two catalytic converters on the same pipe.