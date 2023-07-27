Resilient Lee task force to release draft action plan for billion dollar grant

Lee County residents, your voice is needed. Throughout August, you have the chance to attend public meetings and share your thoughts on the draft action plan for a $1.1 billion Community Development Block Grant received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The Resilient Lee Recovery Task Force is leading this effort. For the past few months, the group has been working to develop a plan for the federal funds, while meeting strict guidelines.

The Lee Board of County Commissioners at a regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, Aug. 1, is expected to vote to approve the draft plan for the public comment period, which begins with resident participation meetings spanning Aug. 2 through Aug. 29. Then, Lee County will submit the plan to HUD for review and approval.

WINK Investigates reporter Kellie Miller has been closely following this process, and spoke exclusively with Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson, as the community prepares to make their voice heard.

“Show up, listen to what’s being discussed, give your input, be involved in this process,” Mayor Anderson said.

Anderson is a leading member of the Resilient Lee Task Force. He serves on the oversight committee along with 12 other local leaders. The Task Force also has eight branches, each of which covers a specific topic.

[ READ MORE: Lee County seeks input on $1.1B federal aid for Ian recovery ]

The federal grant money can be used to mitigate the impact of Hurricane Ian, such as investing in infrastructure, and transportation. However, to meet HUD’s guidelines, at least 70 percent of the grant must benefit low-to-moderate income households, which HUD defines as a family at or below 80% of Area Median Income. In Lee County, a single-person household would qualify at $47,700 or less per year, whereas the limit for total household income is $68,100 per year for a family of four.

“But people again have to keep in mind that they can ask for the world to be put in this plan, but if it doesn’t meet the HUD guidelines, it can’t go forward,” Anderson said.

Mayor Anderson also emphasized that the recovery plan might take anywhere from six to ten years. Additionally, it’s open to adjustments as the needs of the community evolve.

The draft action plan is set to be released on Tuesday, and be available for review at www.leegov.com/recovery/cdbg-dr until Aug. 31. Here’s a list of locations where the public meetings will take place.

5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023: Bonita Springs City Council; 9101 Bonita Beach Road Bonita Springs, FL 34135

6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023: Cape Coral City Council; 1015 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral, FL 33990

5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023: North Fort Myers Recreation Center; 2000 N. Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers, FL 33903

5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023: Town of Fort Myers Beach / DiamondHead Beach Resort; 2000 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931

5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023: Veterans Park; 55 Homestead Road, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023: The Heights Center; 15570 Hagie Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33908

6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023: City of Fort Myers / Stars Complex; 2980 Edison Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33916

5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023: Pine Island Elementary School; 5360 Ridgewood Drive, Bokeelia, FL 33922