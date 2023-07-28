Fort Myers honors fallen officer Adam Jobbers-Miller with roadway dedication

Fort Myers police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller. (CREDIT: WINK News)

The City of Fort Myers is renaming a stretch of road to honor Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, who died in the line of duty five years ago.

Jobbers-Miller, 29, died a week after he was shot by Wisner Desmaret during a police chase near the intersection of Flint Drive and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on July 21, 2018.

Officer Jobbers-Miller Way will be the new name of the portion of Flint Drive where he was shot. City leaders held a dedication on Friday to mark the 5-year commemoration of the officer’s death.

Jobbers-Miller was responding to a call at a nearby Marathon gas station and gave chase to Desmaret, leading to an altercation between the two.

“This was an individual that was selfless, had extreme dedication to his city and his community,” said Fort Myers Police Lt. Roger Valdivia. “He died while doing that. I mean how much more of a sacrifice can you make?”

Valdivia spent the week after the shooting in the hospital with Jobbers-Miller’s family. While doctors were unable to save the officer, they gave his family time to say goodbye.

The Lee Health and Fort Myers police community also honor Jobbers-Miller with an annual blood drive.

At 5:14 p.m., the department will have a moment of silence on its radio and head to the spot where he was shot.

Desmaret is serving life in prison for the young officer’s death.