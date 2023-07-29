Cape Coral Police working a death investigation

Cape Coral Police told WINK News there is an active scene at Uptown at Liberty Park Apartments.

The complex is located off Pine Island Road and NE 24th Avenue.

A police department spokesperson confirmed it’s a death investigation.

While that’s the only information available right now, police confirm the scene is not related to Barry James Schmalbach. Schmalbach has been missing from Cape Coral for more than a week.

Barry Schmalbach (Credit: Cape Coral Police Department)

