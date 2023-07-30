Two vehicle crash on I-75 kills one passenger

POLICE LIGHTS Credit: WINK News

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a vehicle crash on Interstate-75 has left one dead.

A sedan was traveling north on the outside lane of I-75, north of Exit 143 (State Road 78-Bayshore Road).

A SUV was stopped, facing north, on the outside paved shoulder of northbound I-75, north of Exit 143.

The driver of the sedan failed to maintain a single lane and entered the paved shoulder, eventually colliding with the left rear of the SUV.

Post collision, the SUV rotated, entered the grass shoulder and overturned.

The passenger in the SUV was critically injured, transported to an area hospital, and later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.