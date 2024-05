The Florida Highway Patrol released new information about a two-vehicle crash along State Road 82 and Sunshine Boulevard in Lehigh Acres.

The crash, which remains under investigation, occurred around 10:30 p.m. Saturday between an SUV and a sedan.

On Monday we learned from an FHP report that the SUV was driven by a 34-year-old Moore Haven man. He is listed in serious condition.

He had 4 passengers, all from Lehigh Acres: a 35-year-old woman who was killed and three men, 19, 17 and 34, who were all last listed in critical condition.

The person in the sedan, an 18-year-old woman, also died in the crash.

Troopers told WINK News the SUV was traveling west on State Road 82 at a high rate of speed as it approached the intersection with Sunshine Boulevard.

At the same time, the sedan traveled east in the left turn lane of State Road 82, approaching the same intersection.

As the sedan turned left, the front of the SUV collided with the right side of the sedan.

Troopers have not identified any of the people involved in the crash beyond their ages.

This intersection is one of several targeted by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) for safety improvements.

FDOT plans to add a traffic signal at Sunshine Boulevard on SR 82, aiming to reduce the number of severe crashes.

FDOT’s Planned Safety Measures:

Traffic Signal Installation:

FDOT says a new traffic signal will be installed at the Sunshine Boulevard intersection to manage the flow of traffic and improve safety.

Median Modifications:

Left turns from side streets onto SR 82 will be prohibited. Instead, drivers will be directed to turn right and make U-turns at adjacent intersections.

Temporary Curbing:

FDOT is considering the installation of temporary curbing at seven intersections along SR 82 to better direct traffic and prevent accidents.

FDOT District One says it has been actively studying crash data along the SR 82 corridor.

They held a public meeting on April 11th to gather local input and are seeking funding for both temporary and permanent solutions.

The planned interim median modifications are scheduled for installation during the summer .

While WINK News was getting video of the road, Monday, people turning left or right were physically stopping their cars, rolling down the window, and telling us, “we need lights!”

FDOT did not respond to requests for comment.