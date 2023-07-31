Chef Betulia debuts Rouge speakeasy steakhouse in Naples

Far from being a ruse and just short of going rogue, the quiet launch of Rouge steakhouse in downtown Naples debuts the latest local dining concept from longtime restaurateur Chef Vincenzo Betulia. Just keep it under your hat.

While not entirely a secret, of course, the 18-seat Rouge debuted Friday night. Inspired by a Prohibition-era speakeasy, the tiny clandestine restaurant is accessible only through a back door off the mid-block alley behind Chef Betulia’s The French restaurant at 365 Fifth Ave. S.

Betulia clearly had some fun with this one, finding a better use for a secluded space that has its own entrance in the back corner of The French.

