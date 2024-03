CREDIT: NAPLES ZOO

The Naples Zoo has been busy adding orangutans, tapirs and more, but they are not done yet and are set to debut more new features.

According to Naples Zoo, a brand new flamingo habitat named after Ann and Sen. Rick Scott will debut on Thursday, March 7. Join us for the GRAND OPENING of our Finding Florida new entrance and visitor complex on Thursday, March 7, 2024!🎉 Plus, make sure not to miss the thrilling debut of the Ann and Senator Rick Scott Flamingo habitat!🦩 pic.twitter.com/p5oJn6ESvD — Naples Zoo (@NaplesZoo) March 1, 2024

The zoo is also going to showcase the brand-new Finding Florida entrance and visitor complex on the same day.

The zoo map shows the new entrance and visitor complex will be near the small animals and birds area, adjacent to Café Roar. CREDIT: NAPLES ZOO

Another event coming up at the zoo is the Spring Safari. That event is going on from March 13 to the 15 and then again from the 20 to the 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.