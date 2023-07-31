Doc Ford’s reopens Fisherman’s Wharf location at Fort Myers Beach

Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille reopened its Fishermans Wharf location Monday at Fort Myers Beach following 10 months of renovations resulting from Hurricane Ian.

On Sept. 28, the hurricane’s winds and storm surge wrecked the restaurant’s wooden docks, tearing the wood off its foundation and sending it perpendicular.

The storm created a wall of wood that may have protected the rest of the building from other debris, said Joe Harrity, one of Doc Ford’s managing partners. The restaurant was lucky, as none of the nearby shrimp boats on San Carlos Island and in Estero Bay rammed into the building.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.