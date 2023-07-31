Mental Health Monday: Bringing children’s mental health awareness with “HUGS”

A close-up photo of a sad child. Photo Credit: Pexels.com

The wait for a child psychologist in Southwest Florida can run anywhere from six to eight weeks according to Kids Minds Matter, a group working to bring awareness and help to children’s mental health.

Nonprofit mental health awareness organization NAMI Collier County expanded a free program to help address children’s mental health with Health Under Guided Systems or “HUGS”.

NAMI Collier volunteer Krissy Yanes joined WINK News anchors Taylor Petras and Annette Montgomery to discuss the “HUGS” program for Mental Health Monday.

Watch the full interview above.