Florida’s Python challenge is set to begin Friday

A man holds a captured Burmese python. Credit: WINK News

If catching a giant invasive snake sounds like a thrill, Florida wants you to sign up for its annual python challenge.

The competition sets to remove the invasive Burmese python from the Everglades. The species is not native to Florida and negatively impacts the ecosystem.

Up to $30,000 in prizes will be up for grabs for those interested in participating in this year’s challenge.

Applicants will have to complete the required online training. The 10-day competition kicks off this Friday.

For more information on how to register, go to the Python challenge website.