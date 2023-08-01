Second supermoon rises for 2023

A supermoon in November 2016 (photo via Val Kelly)

Ready to wear sunglasses at night? August’s first supermoon reaches full illumination this week.

The Sturgeon moon reaches its peak Tuesday. The moon is nicknamed after the fish because they were caught often during this time in the summer, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

This is the second supermoon of 2023 following the first supermoon on Independence Day Weekend. They occur when the moon is closest to Earth.

The third supermoon will also be in August. The second full moon for the month will occur on Aug. 30.