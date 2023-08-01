New Liberty Park Apartments death investigation info released

Liberty Park Apartment complex scene. CREDIT: WINK News

New information about the death investigation at Liberty Park Apartments off Pine Island Road in Cape Coral has been released.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, the police were called because of a possible drowning in a pond at the Liberty Park Apartment complex on Saturday morning.

The body was found face down in the water when police arrived.

Police also believe the body was in the water for some time. Police mentioned there had been no signs of foul play.

This is a developing story, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.