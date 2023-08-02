WINK News

Clewiston man arrested for aggravated animal cruelty

Writer: Carolina Guzman
Waldemar Mejias Credit: The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office

A man has been arrested after Clewiston police conducted an investigation into a case of animal abandonment.

On Monday, the Clewiston Police Department was searching for a man seen on surveillance footage abandoning an animal and driving away.

According to the police department, Tuesday, 53-year-old Waldemar Mejias was the man seen on video.

Mejias is being charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

Police did not say what kind of animal the accused had abandoned, nor did they release the video that allegedly caught him in the act.

