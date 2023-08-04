‘Rick on the roof’ holds strong going into day 2 of protest

Rick is still on that roof as he heads into his second day of protesting against the new FEMA regulations. A few people have even shown up in support.

The protest began with FEMA’s new regulations following hurricane Ian, which will force Rick Loughery to tear down his garage to conform to regulations.

Loughery refuses to follow FEMA’s regulations, which has led to the protest of sitting atop his garage roof until an agreement to not destroy his garage is met.

Rick holding a volleyball with a hand imprint. Credit: WINK

Loughery briefly settled on an agreement with FEMA as he came down from the garage roof for a short time yesterday, but things are still at an impasse. He’s still up there and while there is concern for his health as temperatures rise, Rick says this is the hill he’s taking a stand on.

Loughery has a lawn chair and an umbrella to help alleviate the summer heat while camping on his roof. He has been eating dinner and spending the night on the roof.

The city of Fort Myers says the garage must be demolished because of FEMA regulations but Loughery was not given a specific reason for why the garage was condemned.

Rick sitting on his chair. Credit: WINK

Rick argues the garage was a separate structure, with separate walls barely even attached to the house. He hired an architect, a permitting agent, designer and engineer and they don’t understand why the garage needs to be destroyed.

A spokesperson with Fort Myers Beach tells us that Rick could convert the surviving garage into a stand-alone structure for storage and parking only. A new single-family home can be built with the garage connected to the home. The building must meet floodplain regulations and building codes.



Rick has drawn a line in the sand. People on Fort Myers Beach have showed up here to support him in his fight with FEMA and town leaders.