Man accused of assaulting nurse, stripping naked, flooding ER rooms with water

Louis Sepesi Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

A man has been arrested after he was accused of assaulting a nurse and pulling a water pipe from the wall of a Collier County hospital room, flooding several rooms.

According to a Collier County police report, 53-year-old Louis Sepesi entered North Collier Hospital through the emergency room and caused a disturbance on Saturday.

The police report said Sepesi pushed a patient and went behind a nurse and pushed his head down with force, injuring him.

Then the suspect ran down a hall and entered an empty room, where hospital workers locked him in.

He then took off all of his clothes, started yelling and pulled a high-pressure water pipe from the wall, causing the whole room to flood.

The rest of the nearby emergency rooms were also flooded, resulting in tens of thousands of dollars in damages, police said, and the emergency room was forced to shut down for an undetermined amount of time.

Sepesi is also accused of flipping over a table and two Ergotron computer stands fully equipped.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office units attempted to keep Sepesi in a room until back-up arrived.

Sepesi then yelled that he was going to kill them all and aggressively tried to open the door, leading to a deputy using a Taser on Sepesi and handcuffing him.

Sepesi was transported to NCH North for treatment and remains in custody.