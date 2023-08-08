Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce president and CEO steps down

Commissioner Brian Hamman. Credit: WINK News.

Brian Hamman, president and CEO of the Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce, announced, effective immediately, he will step down from his position.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by the chamber.

According to the Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce, Hamman will immediately step down from his position to help his father while he battles a serious health concern. Despite stepping down from his position with the Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce, Hamman will continue enacting his role as Lee County Commissioner for District 4.

“This has been a difficult decision as I’ve valued the relationships that have been built with our members, our supportive board of directors and our hardworking Chamber team,” Hamman said. “Serving as the president and CEO of the Chamber has been a blessing in my life, and I’m proud of all that we’ve accomplished in the past year. I know that the Chamber will continue to thrive under the leadership of the board and staff during this transition.”

Jay Johnson, the board chair of the Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the Chamber executive committee, board of directors and member partners, is going to carry out the duties of the president and CEO. In the meantime, the board will look for a permanent replacement.

During this transitional period, Hamman is going to serve in an advisory role to support the Chamber and facilitate a smooth transition.