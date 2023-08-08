Friends, family remember 23-year-old Marine at Naples funeral

Lance Corporal Ivan Garcia is being laid to rest on, a month after dying from carbon monoxide poisoning, along with two other Marines. He was 23.

Tuesday’s funeral began at 9 a.m. at the Naples Funeral Home.

Family and friends gathered to say their final goodbyes during Garcia’s funeral ceremony. His cousins and other relatives spoke at the podium, and one thing they all agreed on was that he was an example of what love is.

Garcia is a Naples native who attended Lely High School while growing up. During his time in the military, Garcia received several awards.

Garcia was honored with a motorcade procession on Monday led by the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The motorcade left Southwest Florida International Airport Monday night and travelled from Lee County to the Naples Funeral Home on Davis Boulevard.

WINK News spoke to a family member who said Garcia made a positive impact on those who knew him.

“He’s the example of what love is,” said a family member attending the funeral. “He was raised by his grandma. His mom was not in this country while he was raised, and then now she’s actually back here. He even joined the military, thinking I wanna bring my mom to this country, and it’s something that really hurts us. Now she’s here. She was able to make it to the funeral. I know he’s watching from above, and he’s smiling she’s here now.”

Garcia’s ceremony and burial were both held on Tuesday, with the burial taking place at 1 p.m.