Ways to keep your kids safe walking home from school in dangerous heat

WINK News spoke to a pediatrician for advice on kids staying safe while walking home in the heat.

An infrared thermometer was used outside on Wednesday. The highest temperature reading found was 159 degrees.

Parents told WINK News how they keep their kids safe in the heat. Some limit exposure to sunlight, come out during times of the day where temperatures aren’t as dangerous and focus on hydration.

“Water every time, even to school, now that it’s going to start. We already have a bottle, a plastic bottle, so she can be hydrated at school,” Liliana Echenique said, a parent in Lehigh Acres.

Dr. Sal Anzalone, a pediatrician from the Healthcare Network explained that a general rule of thumb for kids up to 100 pounds, half their body weight is how many ounces of water they should be drinking over the course of a day.

“The urine should be like mildly yellow. Once it starts getting to a darker color, dark yellow, you’re not hydrated. You’re in a danger zone. You have to be very careful. I always tell kids to watch their pee, make sure that it’s nice and clear. If it’s clear, you’re in the clear,” Anzalone said.

Anzalone said that the warning signs of heat-related illness are as follows:

Headaches

Fatigue

Nausea

No longer sweating

If your child is showing these symptoms, you should seek help.

Kids should be drinking water throughout the day to stay hydrated, according to Anzalone. He explained that if they have an outdoor event or activity, they should be focusing on hydrating the day before as well as the day of the event.