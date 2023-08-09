Man arrested after ‘disturbing’ Facebook post on his dog dying

Anthony Knight arrested CREDIT Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a message from a concerned citizen about a possible deceased dog.

The Facebook post was reviewed and the context of the message was found to be disturbing. Lee County Deputies began investigating a residence on Meadow Road in Lehigh Acres.

Contact was made with 31-year-old Anthony Knight, also known on Facebook as Antonio Rodriguez. When confronted with the information, Knight confirmed he posted the messages and showed detectives where he buried his deceased dog, Kalea.

Kalea was discovered left in a cage within the garage with no ventilation or water. She died with her face in an empty bowl. After a search warrant was granted, the Kalea’s remains were collected and sent for a necropsy.

Lee County Deputies handling remains CREDIT Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Knight was arrested and is being charged with felony animal cruelty. Knight has prior convictions for marijuana possession as well as possession of cocaine, fleeing to elude, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was also on probation at the time of the incident.