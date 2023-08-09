Cape Coral man accused of sexual assault and battery of 16-year-old girl

George Alexandria Garcia. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man has been arrested after, deputies said, he sexually assaulted and battered a 16-year-old girl outside a drug store in Cape Coral.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, George Alexander Garcia, 33, who uses a wheelchair, convinced the girl to take some shots of whiskey outside a liquor store, on Friday.

They then moved to the side of a Walgreens where he allegedly assaulted the young girl.

According to the arrest report, as the victim was lying on the ground when Garcia lunged from his wheelchair. She tried to get away and he held her down, threatening to kill her.

The girl managed to escape the encounter and contacted the authorities.

Lee County deputies later arrested Garcia. He now faces a charge of sexual assault.