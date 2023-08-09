Police search sewer drains near missing man’s condo

There was a heavy police presence searching sewer drains in Cape Coral as part of an ongoing investigation, according to authorities.

The Cape Coral Police Department did not say if it’s connected to missing person Barry Schmalbach, but the investigation is four blocks away from his condo on Beach Parkway. Schmalbach disappeared three weeks ago.

The officers were seen opening up three different grates, checking each one.

WINK News contacted Schmalbach’s sister, Emily Scaletta, and asked if she had heard any tips that might have led to the search.

Scaletta was not aware of the investigation. She said that she and her family haven’t heard much from the police since they arrived in Cape Coral last week.

Scaletta said she understands why detectives are keeping information close to their chest.

Cape Coral Police have not informed WINK News of any updates.

If you have any information that might help find Barry Schmalbach, please call Cape Coral Police or Crime Stoppers. There is a $16,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.