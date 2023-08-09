FHP: roadway reopens after crash causes complete roadblock on SR 72 off SW Addison Ave.

Traffic near Arcadia due to roadblock. CREDIT: GOOGLE MAPS

A crash outside Arcadia caused a roadblock and a lot of traffic on State Road 72 but has since reopened.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the roadway opened up shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Crews were dispatched to the scene at 3:15 p.m., off Southwest Addison Avenue.

There is severe traffic in both directions on S.R. 72 resulting from the crash.

Crews arrived at the scene at 3:44 p.m., and injuries remain unknown.

This is a developing story, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.