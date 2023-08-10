Caloosahatchee Bridge expansion planned; expect lane closures

A new expansion is coming to one of our busiest bridges. Florida Department of Transportation is doing lane closures at the Caloosahatchee Bridge for a planned expansion over the next three days. They plan to survey the bridge.

The surveys are part of a plan to greatly improve pedestrian and cycling transportation.

The goal is to still allow traffic to utilize both sides of the bridge. Though, at times the lane closures might affect traffic.

FDOT said the work done this week is part of a grand plan that stretches beyond the bridge.

“FDOT is actually designing pedestrian improvements along us 41 from First Street in Fort Myers to North Key Drive in North Fort Myers,” said Patricia Pichette, communications specialist at FDOT.

When the planning for the Caloosahatchee Bridge expansion is complete, crews will build an eight foot sidewalk for pedestrians and cyclists to use.

Right now, there are sidewalks on either side of the bridge, but nothing that connects the two.

“So, pedestrians, and cyclists are basically getting getting to the bridge and then having to be extraordinarily careful when crossing it, whereas this will make it easier to get from one side to the other, if not easier, certainly safer,” Pichette said.

In addition to the sidewalks, FDOT will also add traffic railings and restripe the lanes.

“There’s a lot of people that walked that bridge every day, so I think it would be helpful, and it would save them the time because there’s a lot of foot traffic,” said resident Belinda Odom.

The actual Caloosahatchee Bridge expansion won’t get underway until early next year. It is planned to run intermittently until 2026.

FDOT wants to remind people to be vigilante during these lane closures and be on the lookout for workers. They will wrap up Saturday.