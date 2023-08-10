LCEC releases list to conserve electricity for customers

The Lee County Electric Cooperative is asking customers to conserve electricity to make sure the system stays intact.

LCEC said they just set an all-time energy usage peak on Tuesday. The company gave customers a list of recommendations to conserve power:

Don’t do laundry before 7 p.m.

Turn something off when it’s not in use

Use the dishwasher in the middle of the night

Turn pool pumps off at 5 p.m.

Do not put the air conditioning below 78

Keep window coverings closed during the day to keep the house cooler

Grill or microwave instead of using an oven

WINK News interviewed Jan Ben on those following suggestions and said he complies with most of them.

“It’s the cycle. One summer is good, one summer is bad,” Ben said.