Discounted registration to Lionfish Derby & Festival ending soon

REEF Florida Keys Lionfish Derby & Festival. CREDIT: REEF/ TOM SPARKE

Thursday is the last day to get the early bird discount when registering for the 14th annual Florida Keys Lionfish Derby & Festival, from Sept. 7 until Sept. 10. Since lionfish are invasive in Florida, removing them is vital to protect the native ecosystem.

According to Reef Environmental Education Foundation, teams can register for $75 instead of the standard $100 fee.

The Florida Keys Lionfish Derby & Festival will be held at the Postcard Inn Beach Resort & Marina in Islamorada.

After registering, you decide to compete in one of two divisions. The Reef Defenders Division offers less prize money and is more casual. The Apex Predators Division has more prize money and is more competitive.

There are four tiers of prizes offered in the derby and festival:

Tier 1- Harvest 25 lionfish (recreational category) or 50 pounds of lionfish (commercial category)

Tier 2- Harvest 75 lionfish (recreational category) or 250 pounds of lionfish (commercial category)

Tier 3- Harvest 250 lionfish (recreational category) or 500 pounds of lionfish (commercial category)

Tier 4- Harvest 500 lionfish (recreational category) or 1000 pounds of lionfish (commercial category)

Teams must be composed of at least two people and a maximum of four. All teams in the competition compete together for the largest and smallest categories.

Just as the Florida Python Challenge aims at reducing the number of pythons in the Everglades to protect the ecosystem, the Florida Keys Lionfish Derby & Festival tries to protect the Atlantic and Caribbean waters.

Lionfish have no natural predators in the Atlantic and Caribbean. Since fish rapidly spread and harm local marine ecosystems, the derby and festival aim to curb their impact.

Click here to sign up for the Florida Keys Lionfish Derby & Festival.

Click here to see the program information for the Florida Keys Lionfish Derby & Festival.

Click here to learn more about lionfish from FWC and the threat they pose as an invasive species.