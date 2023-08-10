NOAA now calling Atlantic hurricane season ‘above normal’

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association released their August prediction for the Atlantic Hurricane Season today, and forecasters are now calling for an above-average season.

In their previous prediction, released in May, forecasters expected the 2023 season to be near-normal.

One of the factors that forecasters use to predict an above-average season is abnormally warm sea surface temperatures.

They suspect that the record-warm water temperatures will counteract the limiting factors associated with El Niño, a warm-water climate pattern.

In the May forecast, El Niño was cited as a reason for the near-normal forecast, as the higher shear associated with the climate pattern usually breaks down storms. However, it has been an active start to the Atlantic Hurricane Season so far this year, with five storms reaching at least tropical storm strength.