Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking similar conditions on Monday, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler said, “For this Tuesday, expect a muggier start to the day before temperatures reach the 80s across Southwest Florida. There is a low chance of a few showers later in the afternoon.”

On Tuesday, Southwest Florida will start with partly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the low 70s.

If you enjoyed yesterday’s weather, today will be very similar.

Highs will top out in the mid- to upper 80s, and there will be sun and clouds.

A few showers in the afternoon, starting in our inland areas and then pushing to the southwest, are possible but will remain largely unimpactful throughout our area.

At certain points throughout the day, winds will stay out of the northeast will contribute to breezy conditions.

As we go throughout the week, temperatures will stay in the mid-80s for our highs.

Winds will start to diminish some by mid-week.

Sun and clouds stick around throughout the week, and a stray shower is expected.