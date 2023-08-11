Fun Time Academy partners with Collier Schools for Teenagers as Parents Program

With the start of the 2023-24 school year, Collier County Public Schools’ Teenagers as Parents Program is under new partnership. TAPP, which provides individualized education and support services for teenage parents to graduate high school, is working with early childhood education nonprofit Fun Time Early Childhood Academy.

The TAPP program was established in 1993 in the county and has called Golden Gate High School home since the early 2000s. The program provides daytime care for children and courses for parents to enhance their parenting skills. Fun Time Academy will be providing education and services for TAPP parents with children ages two weeks to 3 years old.

This is Fun Time Academy’s second expansion this year, having opened three affordable early childhood education classrooms at Poinciana Elementary School in February.

