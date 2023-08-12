Phone found of teen who died in car crash off Top Golf Way

Amanda Ferguson. CREDIT: WINK News

Amanda Ferguson’s mother has announced that Amanda’s phone has been found.

Amanda Ferguson was one of the five teens who tragically passed away in a car crash near Top Golf Way. The car was found in a retention pond.

In July, Fort Myers Police sent a dive team out to the retention pond looking for the phone and the search was unsuccessful.

Amanda’s mother announced to WINK News Saturday that a friend went out on Saturday and searched the embankment where the car crashed. They found the phone in the mud.

Amanda’s phone CREDIT Amanda Ferguson’s mother

WINK News asked if the phone still works. Amanda’s mother explained that they are drying it out and they’ll see if it works next week.