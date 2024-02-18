Keeping legacy alive of teen who died in retention pond crash

When you’re a parent, you think a lot about your children’s well-being and you expect your kids to outlive you, and if they don’t, it likely means something horrible has happened.

That loss struck five families last June when a car with five teens inside crashed into a retention pond off Top Golf Way.

All of the teens lost their lives.

Amanda Ferguson’s family is finding their own unique way of keeping the best part of her legacy alive.

Amanda Ferguson would give you the shirt off her back.

“If you wanted it, she’d give it to you,” said Elizabeth Ferguson, Amanda’s mother. “If she thought you needed it and you didn’t ask for it, she’d give it to you anyways. That’s just her.”

Amanda is remembered for so many things. Her generosity and caring for the people in her life are up near the top.

“I don’t want anybody to miss out on being able to make these lasting memories because now we know you never know when the last time you get to do something is going to be the last time,” Elizabeth said.

That’s how the idea for Amanda’s Closet was born. Elizabeth doesn’t want anything holding kids back from making lasting memories, so she’s collecting clothing dresses, shoes, shirts, and ties that students can wear to homecoming and prom.

Even the dress Amanda wore to prom her senior year will be one of the many options students can select from at Lehigh Senior.

WINK asked Elizabeth if it was difficult to include Amanda’s clothing.

“She wouldn’t have thought twice about it, so why wouldn’t I?” she said.

Amanda was planning on becoming a math teacher one day. She even wanted to teach at Lehigh Senior.

“One way or the other, she was going to be in that school, so, she was going to be a teacher there. She said one day, so, now she’s there, but in a different way,” Elizabeth said.

And now, the way she lived her life living for others and doing anything to put a smile on their faces will live on through Amanda’s Closet.

“I don’t want people to forget them because they deserve to be remembered besides just the way that they died. They deserve to be remembered for how they lived and anybody who met any of them would tell you that,” Elizabeth said.

Elizabeth told WINK News that Studio G Hair Salon in Lehigh Acres is donating about 40 dresses.

She said the salon saw a post on Facebook and wanted to help.

If you want to help, search the Facebook page “Amandas Closet LSHS.” You can also find it on Instagram.