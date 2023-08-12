Bowditch Point Park reopens after Hurricane Ian

Bowditch Park CREDIT Lee County Parks and Recreation

Grab some flip-flops! Bowditch Point Park has now reopened in Fort Myers Beach.

Lee County Parks and Recreation announced the reopening Friday, August 11. The beach park will be open daily, from dawn to dusk with limited amenities.

Bowditch Point Park flyer CREDIT Lee County Parks and Recreation

Residents and visitors should be aware that the park has not been restored to pre-Hurricane Ian conditions. Restrooms, piers and walkovers have not been repaired or replaced, according to the Parks and Recreation Department. The nature trails are also closed at this time.

Those flip-flops (or some shoes with more coverage) should be worn at all times: debris still washes ashore and may be found in near-shore areas.