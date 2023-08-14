Man caught on camera throwing rocks inside Fort Myers McDonald’s

A man has been arrested for causing mayhem inside a McDonald’s, which ended up with him shattering a window.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Louis Fernando Hernandez Larga for disorderly intoxication and criminal mischief, last week.

Deputies said Larga went behind the counter to confront employees and asked for his money back after an order.

He punched the cash register screen behind the counter and then went outside, grabbed a handful of rocks, and chucked them at the counter, returning two more times to chuck more stones at employees.

When an employee approached him, he started swinging punches at him.

Employees eventually locked Larga outside the restaurant, where he threw another batch of rocks, breaking a window.

Larga was later taken into custody.