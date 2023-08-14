Mental Health Monday: Baker Act spike among children

As the school year begins, many pediatric hospitals see a spike in Baker Act cases with children.

Baker Act is a Florida law that enables families and loved ones to provide emergency mental health services and temporary detention for people who are impaired because of their mental illness, and who are unable to determine their needs for treatment.

It’s not always because more children are experiencing mental health issues, it’s just that they’re back in school, where they’re interacting with more people who can flag concerning behaviors.

WINK news anchors Corey Lazar and Lindsey Sablan were joined by Jodi Kremiller, a mental health navigator at Golisano who specializes with children hospitalized under the Baker Act.

For more information, you can visit the Kids Minds Matter website.

Watch the full interview above.