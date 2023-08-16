37 arrested after months-long Charlotte County drug investigation

A months-long operation by Charlotte County deputies led to drugs and the arrest of 37 people. (CREDIT: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 37 people after a months-long drug operation.

The operation, titled “Heat Stroke,” targeted drug sales in the county.

Those arrested include:

Isaac Borst

Katie Byrne

Brian Callahan

Christopher Watson

Leeann Chaisson

Jack Churchill

Jason Deel

Alicia Descalzo

Jamie Marshall

Rochelle Williams

Alyssa Formaro

Kalin Gerhardt

Alan Maroney

Brandon Logsdon

Tiffany Howard

Jerry Jones

Ian Jones

Kohl Kelsay

Gary Kilgore

Holly King

Robert St. Croix

Robert Shaw

Kyle Maynard

Rachel McCall

Russell MacDonald

Eric Scully

Jake Montoya

Tony Noble

Portia Reid

Luis Sandoval

Christian Taylor

Joseph Vercheski

Heather Trinidad

Jermaine Bessett

Jimmey Vanamburg

Gerard O’Rourke II

Milton Harris

Those arrested face drug-related charges, which include trafficking, possession, sale and delivery within 1,000 feet of a church or school and more.

In total deputies seized:

Methamphetamine – 181 grams

Fentanyl – 29.88 grams

Cocaine – 79.1 grams

Marijuana – 61.6 grams

Suboxone – 5 strips

Hydromorphone – 8 pills

Alprazolam – 1 pill

“I am proud of my team for their dedicated efforts to get this stuff off of our streets,” said Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell. “While addiction is a disease and I would have preferred these individuals had made efforts to get the treatment they need, we will do what we have to do to keep our community safe. That means we now have more than three dozen new residents at the Charlotte County Jail.”