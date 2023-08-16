37 arrested after months-long Charlotte County drug investigation

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 37 people after a months-long drug operation.
The operation, titled “Heat Stroke,” targeted drug sales in the county.
Those arrested include:
- Isaac Borst
- Katie Byrne
- Brian Callahan
- Christopher Watson
- Leeann Chaisson
- Jack Churchill
- Jason Deel
- Alicia Descalzo
- Jamie Marshall
- Rochelle Williams
- Alyssa Formaro
- Kalin Gerhardt
- Alan Maroney
- Brandon Logsdon
- Tiffany Howard
- Jerry Jones
- Ian Jones
- Kohl Kelsay
- Gary Kilgore
- Holly King
- Robert St. Croix
- Robert Shaw
- Kyle Maynard
- Rachel McCall
- Russell MacDonald
- Eric Scully
- Jake Montoya
- Tony Noble
- Portia Reid
- Luis Sandoval
- Christian Taylor
- Joseph Vercheski
- Heather Trinidad
- Jermaine Bessett
- Jimmey Vanamburg
- Gerard O’Rourke II
- Milton Harris
Those arrested face drug-related charges, which include trafficking, possession, sale and delivery within 1,000 feet of a church or school and more.
In total deputies seized:
- Methamphetamine – 181 grams
- Fentanyl – 29.88 grams
- Cocaine – 79.1 grams
- Marijuana – 61.6 grams
- Suboxone – 5 strips
- Hydromorphone – 8 pills
- Alprazolam – 1 pill
“I am proud of my team for their dedicated efforts to get this stuff off of our streets,” said Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell. “While addiction is a disease and I would have preferred these individuals had made efforts to get the treatment they need, we will do what we have to do to keep our community safe. That means we now have more than three dozen new residents at the Charlotte County Jail.”