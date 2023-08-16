Fort Myers Beach community supports 84-year-old still rebuilding

Only on WINK News, the community of Fort Myers Beach has come together to show Joe Salvaggio some support.

At 84 years old, Salvaggio was left to rebuild his home by himself. His wife passed away months before Hurricane Ian made landfall.

Trailer in front of Salvaggio’s home CREDIT WINK News

“I told you before, I am without hope. Now I’m old. I’m 84 years old, and I have nothing to look forward to,” Salvaggio said.

After Salvaggio met with WINK News on Tuesday, the community reached out to him.

“When you first came here. I told you I was gonna shoot myself in front of the camera. I don’t feel that way anymore,” Salvaggio said, “I can’t put it into words. They are with me 100,000%. They don’t even know me. They didn’t even know me.”

People came to his house to help, including Rick on the Roof with his wife, Amy.

Salvaggio with Amy and Rick Loughtery

“Anything we can to help him out and make him feel as though he doesn’t feel the way he did last night. That’s my goal,” said Rick Loughery.

Salvaggio’s outlook has started to change since the Fort Myers Beach community reached out, “When I told you they’re waiting for me to die so they can keep my money and I can get out of here, gone, I don’t feel that way anymore,” he said. “I’m gonna fight to see this to the end. You gave me that hope.”