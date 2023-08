Graph of power outages in Cape Coral CREDIT Lee County Electric Cooperative

Nearly 500 Lee County Electric Cooperative customers are without power in Cape Coral.

As of 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, 485 outages were reported in Southwest Cape Coral.

WINK News has reached out to LCEC for more information and has not heard back yet.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on air for any new developments on this story.