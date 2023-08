When Chris O’Hern, owner of the Fort Myers-based Kwik Kopy franchise, decided to buy out competitor and fishing buddy Peter Heerwagen’s Paper Fish Printing, he did two things to streamline both businesses while combining them into one.

First, O’Hern left the Kwik Kopy franchise after establishing it in 1995. Second, he rebranded the company to Paper Fish Communications.

One year later, he has no regrets.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.