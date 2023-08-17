Tax declaration for Hurricane Ian yet to be changed

If you throw a rock anywhere in southwest Florida, you’re bound to hit some storm damage.

A lot of people can’t afford repairs on their homes from those damages.

We all recognize Hurricane Ian as a disaster. However, in order for people in southwest Florida to put more of their own tax dollars back in their pockets, the federal government must designate Ian as a “Qualified Disaster.”

Months ago, our state leaders pushed for changing Ian’s tax designation.

“I wish that the federal government would get its act together regarding the income tax issue that many of us are dealing with here,” said Jonathan Martin, Florida State Senator, District 33. “I don’t know why they’re stalling with that. I hope it’s not any political reasons, but you know, that would help a whole lot of people on their tax returns. I know representative Byron Donalds has been pressing the Biden administration for months, trying to get this issue fixed.”

A bill introduced in congress would change the classification of Hurricane Ian and would allow those impacted to deduct more of their hurricane losses from their taxes, meaning more money to help when many need it.

WINK first met with Settimo and Seraphina Incammicia in May, when they were living in a FEMA trailer in Cape Coral.

Ian made their home unlivable. They had no insurance, so the extra money they could get following the qualified disaster qualification would go a long way.

Settimo said he has yet to deduct any of his losses, but that money could help the retired couple get back in their home much faster.

The bill to change Ian’s classification was introduced in March by representative Greg Steube.

It has six co-sponsors, including Representative Byron Donalds.