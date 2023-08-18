Sunseeker Resort opening delayed due to lasting effects of Ian

The opening of the Sunseeker Resort has been delayed.

The company said they have encountered unavoidable delays due to the lasting effects of Hurricane Ian.

With seasonal weather delays and the limited availability of construction workers, the resort is now looking to open in the late fourth quarter of 2023.

It was initially scheduled to open in October.

It will feature a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse, restaurant, bar and pro shop.

They’re having a career fair on Saturday in Punta Gorda at the Charlotte Harbor event and conference center. It goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.