Collier County teen arrested for 3 robberies using Facebook Marketplace

Credit: WINK News.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 16-year-old teenager in connection to at least three robberies that occurred over the summer using Facebook Marketplace.

CCSO detectives arrested the teenager on Thursday after an investigation found he carried out at least three robberies. The teen reportedly displayed a firearm during one of the robberies, CCSO said.

Investigators found the teenager coordinated three robberies through Facebook Marketplace close to his residence in Immokalee. He then sold the stolen property to other buyers.

According to CCSO, during one of the robberies, the victims agreed to drive to Immokalee to sell headphones to the alleged robber.

Upon meeting at the arranged location, the teenager took possession of the merchandise while displaying a firearm attached to his waistside, threatening the headphones were his now.

The victims feared for their safety and contacted law enforcement.

During a separate robbery, the teenager arranged to meet another victim at Eden Park Elementary School to buy a $2,000 gold necklace. He then forced himself into the victim’s vehicle and stole the necklace from the victim’s neck.

The teenager attempted another robbery at the same elementary school where he stole jewelry valued at $1,200 from a separate victim.

The teenager was identified by one of the victims through a photo lineup. Detectives interviewed the teenager then proceeded to take him into custody Thursday.

The teenager is charged with multiple felonies including grand theft and dealing in stolen property.